LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian was killed in a fatal hit-and-run Sunday night in Clarksville.
Clarksville Police officers were called to the crash on Brown Station Way West near North Clark Boulevard around 9:57 p.m. Sunday. No other details were provided about the victim.
Police are currently looking through security cameras from the area but are also asking for the public's help.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Jeff Kennedy at the Clarksville Police Department at 812-288-7151 Ext 307 or email j.kennedy@clarksvillepolice.com.
