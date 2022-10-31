LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died after being hit by a car on Poplar Level Road near Interstate 264 on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a pedestrian hit around 8 p.m. Police say a woman was walking in the roadway on Poplar Level Road when she was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound.
The vehicle that hit the woman continued on after the crash, and didn't render aid or stop.
Ellis said EMS was called to the scene and took the victim to University Hospital, but she died shortly after arriving.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
