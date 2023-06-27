LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person died after being shot near the Camp Taylor neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a shooting at Poplar Level Road and Belmar Drive around 7:20 p.m. Police found a shooting scene, but didn't find a victim. Witnesses told police the victim was taken to Audubon Hospital by private means.
Ellis said the male victim was alert and conscious when he arrived at the hospital, and he was then transferred to University Hospital. He died from his injuries at University Hospital, police said.
Ellis said all parties have been accounted for.
LMPD did not release the victim's age.
