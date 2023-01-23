LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Sellersburg, Indiana, on Monday night, according to police.
Mark Grube, a spokesperson for the Clark County Sheriff's Office, said police responded to a report of a shooting on St. Joe Road, near Highway 60, around 7:30 p.m. The person who was shot was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Grube said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. It is an active investigation, he said.
No other details were immediately available. This story may be updated.
