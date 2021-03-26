LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Shively that killed one man and sent a teenage girl to the hospital Friday night.
Shively Police Sgt. Patrick Allen told WDRB News the shooting happened at Wing Station, next to Convenient Plus on Crums Lane, around 7:40 p.m.
A 20-year-old male was transported to the hospital in serious condition, where he later died, Allen said. A 16-year-old female was stable when taken to the hospital.
Police do not currently have any suspects.
Allen said additional information would be released sometime Friday night.
This story will be updated.
