LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Louisville's Bashford Manor neighborhood, according to police.
Officers with Louisville Metro Police's Sixth Division found the victim, a male whose age was not provided, when they responded around 7:30 p.m. to a reported shooting near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Goldsmith Lane, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement.
After further investigation, authorities determined that the shooting had occurred less than a mile away in the 1900 block of Peabody Lane, according to Mitchell.
The male who had been shot was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what Mitchell said "appear to be non-life threatening injuries."
As of Wednesday night, Mitchell said police have no suspects in the shooting.
