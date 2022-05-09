LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Police are investigating after a man was shot at the Days Inn hotel on Monday evening.
Officers with the department responded to the hotel on North Mulberry Street around 5 p.m. on the report of the shooting, according to Elizabethtown Police spokesperson Chris Denham.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot. The man was conscious while being transported to the hospital, Denham said.
This story will be updated.
