LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Seymour, Indiana man was arrested Friday for allegedly dealing methamphetamine, according to Indiana State Police (ISP).
Chad W. Bruce, 38, was charged with dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
According to police, an ISP trooper stopped Bruce while he was traveling along State Road 11 after committing a traffic violation around 1 p.m.
An ISP K-9 detected the smell of illegal drugs coming from the vehicle. Around 120 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine was found in the vehicle and on Bruce, police say.
"Other evidence of dealing methamphetamine was also located in the vehicle," ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said in a news release.
Bruce was booked at the Jackson County Jail.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.