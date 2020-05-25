LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department is expected to be OK after a cruiser was hit by two people in a vehicle police believe was stolen.
A 19-year-old and 16-year-old are facing charges.
An LMPD spokesperson said detectives were near 16th and Magazine streets, in the Russell neighborhood, when they noticed the vehicle and two people inside speeding away.
After a short chase, the vehicle crashed into an unmarked LMPD cruiser at an intersection. The two occupants got out of the vehicle and ran away, but were later arrested.
The officer in the unmarked vehicle sustained minor injuries, but was taken to University Hospital to be checked out.
