LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two individuals were shot in downtown Louisville on Saturday night. The Louisville Metro Police Department said it does not believe the incidents are connected to tonight's protests demanding justice for Breonna Taylor's death at the hands of LMPD officers.
Police responded around 11 p.m. to the 700 block of Clay Street and found a woman in her 30s who had been shot, according to LMPD Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. The woman was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and is in "critical condition," Smiley said.
As police at the scene investigated the shooting, Smiley said a man, also in his 30s, arrived at University of Louisville Hospital "by private means" with a gunshot wound and "non-life-threatening" injuries. Police said the man was a victim "from Clay (Street)."
LMPD's Major Crime Units are investigating the shootings.
