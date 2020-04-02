LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Police said a campsite in southern Indiana turned into a crime scene when a man beat and strangled a woman he took on a camping trip.
Investigators with Indiana State Police said Joshua Hill, 33, from Lanesville, Indiana, took a woman and her children on a camping trip to an "isolated and private campsite" in rural Washington County on March 21, according to a news release. Police accuse Hill of beating and strangling the woman while at the secluded campsite, and preventing the victim and her kids from leaving.
ISP said troopers at the Sellersburg, Indiana post were contacted about the allegations against Hill on March 26. Indiana Child Protective Services assisted in the investigation because "much of the alleged incident occurred in the children's presence," police said.
After interviewing Hill and the victim and searching Hill's car and the campsite, police arrested Hill on March 30.
Hill faces felony charges, including domestic battery, strangulation, neglect of a dependent, intimidation and criminal confinement, authorities said.
