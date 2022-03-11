LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are accused of leading police on a chase through two Kentucky counties.
A Kentucky State Police officer tried to pull over Kayla and Elijah Clark on Wednesday on Interstate 65 in Elizabethtown. Police said Kayla Clark continued to drive and accelerate onto the Lincoln Parkway.
At one point, police said a small baggie was thrown out of the passenger window, which officers later found and suspect to be meth. Police said both blamed the other for the drugs.
When Kayla Clark got into LaRue County, police said she accelerated up to 110 miles per hour. Police said she eventually lost control, stopped in a field and got out of the car and ran.
Police said the car caught on fire at the end of the chase and destroyed the rest of the evidence.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.