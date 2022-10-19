LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people who accused of robbing a Clarksville business have been arrested.
The robbery happened at EZ Smoke Shop on Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville earlier this month.
The business owner and police said the suspects were regular customers.
On Wednesday afternoon, about a dozen police officers surrounded a home near downtown Jeffersonville. The officers were armed with guns and an arrest warrant for the suspects.
"I do believe that address was on East Eighth Street in the area of Mechanic," said Corporal John Miller, a spokesperson for the Clarksville Police Department. "He entered that store wearing a facial covering and produced a handgun at which time he took cash and CBD products from that store. And then left in a getaway vehicle."
Miller said surveillance video helped identify and arrest the suspects, Quentin Ammons and Lisa Lutz. Police say Lutz was the getaway driver.
"And both subjects were actually arrested on level three armed robbery," said Corporal Miller.
"She gave all the money to him. And then he said, just give me the bag and just put whatever you can fit in there," said Mileshkumas Patel, EZ Smoke Shop, Owner.
Patel says the suspects were regular customers and after the robbery, not only did his employee recognize them, she was too afraid to come back to work.
"She was really scared. She told me that same night, she told me 'I'm done. I don't want to work anymore,'" explained Patel.
Police said the suspects were considered armed and dangerous. That's why officers executed the arrest warrant with a lot of backup and manpower on Wednesday.
"Anytime that you have a crime that involves a gun, you want to make sure that you are going to that place staffed correctly with the best backup that you could have," said Corporal Miller.
And now that the suspects are in custody, Patel hopes his employee will have a change of heart.
"I hope she comes back, takes a key and works like before, you know," he said.
As of Wednesday, Ammons and Lutz were both booked into the Clark County Detention Center.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.