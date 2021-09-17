LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were arrested in Seymour, Indiana, following an investigation into child neglect.
The Seymour Police Department arrested Pamela Hatfield, 63, Donna Burton, 41, and Stevy Geise, 33, following a six-month investigation. The three were charged with neglect of a dependent, a level 6 felony, and booked at the Jackson County Jail.
According to police, a 14-year-old child was brought to Schneck Medical Center's emergency room on March 16 with an extremely low core body temperature, high blood sugar and underweight.
Police said the child was "basically lifeless" when arriving at the emergency room.
After emergency staff provided life-saving procedures, the child was eventually transferred to the intensive care unit at Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis.
According to police, the victim stayed in ICU for several days before recovering from the medical issues.
Police believe that drugs contributed to the situation.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.