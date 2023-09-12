LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested the driver who they said fled the scene after hitting and killing a man in his 20s near Dixie Highway Sunday night.
According to a news release from the Shively Police Department, police have arrested 37-year-old Joseph William Martin, of Louisville. He's charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident / failure to render aid (with death or serious physical injury) and driving without an operator's license.
Shively Police Sgt. Jordan Brown said police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian near Dixie Highway and Crums Lane around 8:53 p.m. Sunday. A vehicle hit a man and then fled the scene.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died, according to Brown. At this time he has not been identified.
Police said Martin has been transported to Louisville Metro Corrections. At the time of this writing, no mugshot is available.
Anyone with any information in regards to the crash is asked to call Shively Police Department at (502) 448-6181 or call the department's anonymous tip line at (502) 930-2773.
