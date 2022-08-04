LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of burglarizing several businesses in NuLu was arrested by Louisville Metro Police.
Lester Terry, 66, was booked into Metro Corrections on Thursday. He's facing multiple burglary charges and criminal mischief charges.
LMPD asked the public for help Wednesday in tracking him down, saying he's a serial burglar.
According to an arrest report, Terry broke into a business by breaking the front window on July 3, 2022. He then found a key to enter a neighboring business and took $500 from a lock box there.
He was caught on surveillance footage wearing the same clothing as previous booking photos.
He's scheduled to appear in court Friday.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.