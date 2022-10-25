LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have made an arrest months after a man was shot to death in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood.
According to court documents, 18-year-old D'Andre Swain Jr. was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on Monday afternoon.
Swain is charged with complicity to murder in connection with the July 28 shooting death of Tamal Wood.
Police say that on that date, at 9 p.m., 4th Division officers were sent to Georgetown Place, near Berry Boulevard and 7th Street Road.
When officers arrived, they found Wood. He was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
According to court documents, police reviewed surveillance video that showed Swain and four other people getting into a white Kia Soul in the Park Hill housing projects. A short time later, police say the same vehicle showed up on Georgetown Place an drove by the scene, with people firing shots from the vehicle and killing Wood.
Swain was arrested and charged with complicity to murder in that case, as well as tampering with physical evidence and four counts of first-degree complicity to wanton endangerment.
Police say the wanton endangerment charges are in connection to four additional victims who were inside a nearby home at the time of the shooting. None of those individuals were hit by gunfire, but police say their lives were placed in jeopardy.
Swain is facing additional charges in connection with another shooting that took place days earlier and left a woman in critical condition.
According to court documents, that shooting took place on July 16 at about 6 a.m. at the intersection of South 7th Street and West Oak Street.
Police say surveillance video shows Swain standing at the driver's side door of the woman's vehicle. He then reaches through the window, grabs something from the woman and gets into the back seat of a white Honda Accord nearby. At that point, police say the surveillance video shows the woman get out of her vehicle and approach the other car, standing outside the same back passenger door that Swain got into.
According to court documents, a gunshot appears to be fired from inside the vehicle.
The woman was shot in the head and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say she has since been released from the hospital.
Swain is charged with complicity to first-degree assault and first-degree robbery in connection with that case.
Louisville Metro Corrections' online records currently do not have a mugshot listed for Swain. This story will be updated when the mugshot is available.
