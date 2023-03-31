LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 74-year-old Louisville man has been arrested after police said he tried to kidnap a little girl from a school playground.
According to court documents, the incident took place at 12:30 p.m. March 30 on the playground of Okolona Elementary School at 7606 Preston Highway.
Police said two female students told them that a man approached them on the playground and asked them, "Are you playing a game?" He then allegedly told them to, "Come with me. There are kids over ... that want to play with you."
He then grabbed one of the girls "loosely" by her left wrist, according to police, and tried to get her to come with him. The girl yelled, "Stop!" and ran away from him.
A staff member told police she saw the man talking to the children and told him to leave the property. At first, he wouldn't leave, instead standing by a fence that separated his apartment from the school grounds.
He eventually slipped through a gap in the fence and left the property when he was again approached by school staff.
Police said staff members told officers the man had been on the property the day before, trying to talk to students.
Investigators eventually made contact with the man, who was identified as 74-year-old Evaristo Norberto Perez-Ramirez, who lives in an apartment complex next to the school. When confronted about his actions, he allegedly told police, through a translator, that he'd only spoken to male students and that he never touched any of the students.
He was arrested by officers with the JCPS Police Department and charged with the attempted kidnapping of a minor. He's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
