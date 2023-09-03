LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A North Carolina man wanted for murder was arrested in Dubois County on Saturday, according to Indiana State Police
ISP was contacted by Asheville Police Department to assist in stopping a man wanted for a homicide in North Carolina. According to ISP, troopers were told Arturo Martinez-Cordero, 45, was traveling west on Interstate 64 near 115-mile marker.
Spencer County Sheriff's Office, Dubois County Sheriff's Office and Ferdinand Police Department helped ISP who were observing Martinez-Cordero's vehicle.
A traffic stop was initiated on I-64 near the 66-mile marker, according to police. Police confirmed Martinez-Cordero was the wanted suspect, and also believed he was driving while intoxicated and possessing cocaine.
Martinez-Cordero was arrested without incident booked into the Dubois County Security Center. He was charged with murder, possession of cocaine and operating while intoxicated, among other charges.
