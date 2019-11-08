(FOX NEWS) -- A gated community in southern California was evacuated Thursday night after a homeowner discovered a dead woman in a pool of blood inside his house along with a message written on the wall indicating there was a bomb somewhere inside the residence, authorities said.
Officials said the home was in a gated community in Simi Valley, located in Ventura County, according to Fox News, based on reports from affiliate Fox 11 Los Angeles reported. The woman, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Paramedics spotted a message written on the wall of the home indicating that there was a bomb inside, Simi Valley Police Commander Steve Shorts said. About 47 neighbors in nearby houses were ordered to evacuate at around 7 p.m. The bomb squad was called, Fox 11 reported. Other residents in the community were ordered to take shelter inside.
AVOID THE AREA: Bomb Threat Investigation in the area of N. Wood Ranch Parkway and Lake Park Drive https://t.co/AsLtxSOhK0— SVPD (@SimiValleyPD) November 8, 2019
No arrests had been made as of early Friday.
