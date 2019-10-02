LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a Columbus, Indiana woman after authorities say she trespassed inside a department store and later contaminated a police car with fentanyl.
According to a news release, on Tuesday shortly before 3 a.m., Columbus Police officers went to a Walmart store after it was reported that a woman was behaving suspiciously inside the business.
Officers made contact with the woman, who has been identified as 20-year-old Alexis Daniels, and confirmed that she had previously trespassed at the store. Daniels was arrested and searched for weapons and contraband before she was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.
When they arrived at the jail, officers saw a white substance on Daniels' hands and on the floorboard below where she was seated in the car. Police say the substance later tested positive as a mixture of fentanyl and heroin.
The police car had to be quarantined and and the inside was later cleaned by members of the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team and Indiana State Police's Clandestine Lab Team.
Daniels is charged with trespassing, obstruction of justice and possession of a narcotic drug.
