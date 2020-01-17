LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three suspected drug dealers are behind bars in Hardin County after police wrap up a year-long investigation.
A drug task force arrested Bertrand Deme, Edward Robertson and Lashana Moffit on Jan. 15. Police said they found crack cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, vapes and edibles. The items were found at the DBA Couture Clothing Stores at Towne Mall and Poplar Level as well as at Robertson's home in Radcliffe.
All three suspects are charged with drug trafficking and are being held at the Hardin County jail.
Police said more arrests are expected.
