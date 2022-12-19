LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have charged a 26-year-old man with murder after another man was killed in a wrong way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway over the weekend.
According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, Porfirio Cruz Hernandez is charged with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and operating a motor vehicle without a valid operator's license.
As of Monday afternoon, Hernandez remained hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash took place at about 4 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of South Hurstbourne Parkway and Fegenbush Lane. Police said a pickup truck was going north on Hurstbourne Parkway in the southbound lanes when it crashed into two oncoming cars.
One of those cars caught on fire, and its driver died at the scene. The driver in the other car was not injured. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LMPD is investigating the crash.
At the time of this writing, no mugshot for Hernandez was available, as police said he remains in the hospital.
This story may be updated.
