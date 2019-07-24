LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are still looking for the man who robbed a bank in Old Louisville in the spring.
Police say it happened May 23, at the PNC Bank at 1200 South 4th Street.
Police did not release specific details about the robbery itself, but did provide a description of the suspect, as well as surveillance images on Facebook.
The suspect is described as a bald black man, between the ages of 25 and 35, 6 feet tall, weighing between 175 and 185 pounds. A police spokesman says the suspect may have altered his appearance by growing out his hair or shaving his beard. He is known to frequent the area of 4th and Oak.
Anyone with any information on his identity or whereabouts is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
