LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A McDonald's drive-thru lane became a crime scene Tuesday night.
The Louisville Metro Police Department says someone tried to rob the business and shot a teenage employee in the process. Investigators are still looking for suspects.
It happened at the McDonald's near the intersection of Preston Highway and Indian Trail in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood at about 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to LMPD, an unknown person in a vehicle attempted to rob the business and shot an employee in the arm. That unknown person fled the scene and police are trying to figure out who it was.
"I hope everybody's okay," said Maria Gonzalez, who works across the street. "I know everybody that works there. I used to work there and hopefully everybody's fine."
Police say the teen who was shot was taken to the hospital and he is expected to recover.
On Wednesday, LMPD confirmed that the shooting happened at the drive-thru window.
The restaurant was open and had customers inside and at the drive thru Wednesday.
Restaurant management issued a statement, saying:
"We are shocked by this senseless act of violence. The safety of our employees and our customers is of paramount importance to our organization and our thoughts are with our employee and their loved ones. We are fully cooperating with the police investigation into this matter."
A manager at the McDonald's did not want to speak on camera.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or submit tips through the crime tip portal by clicking here. Tips can be submitted anonymously.
LMPD's Robbery Unit is investigating. The department is asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting and saw anything to contact police.
