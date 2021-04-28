LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bloomfield driver drove into a lake after doing donuts near a boat dock in Washington County, police say.
The Washington County Sherriff's Office was called to the Willisburg Lake boat dock on the report of someone doing donuts in a Ford passenger car.
When they arrived at the boat deck, police say the driver was about to leave.
"The deputies turned on their blue lights and the driver of the car threw the car in reverse and drove into the lake," Washington County Police wrote in a Facebook post.
Deputies and Washington County first responders were able to safely pull driver Larry Marks from the water.
Marks was charged public intoxication of a controlled substance, two counts of wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and fleeing and evading police.
