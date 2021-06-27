LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male was found dead in the Portland neighborhood Sunday evening, prompting Louisville Metro Police to begin a death investigation with its Homicide Unit.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a person down in the 400 block of North 28th Street around 6:15 p.m.
An officer responding to the scene was involved in an accident with a "civilian vehicle," Smiley said.
The LMPD officer involved in the wreck was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Smiley said the other driver remained on scene of the crash and was not injured. LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the collision.
