LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Nearly four months after three bodies were found at a burned down mobile home in LaRue County, Kentucky, Kentucky State Police have identified the suspect.
DNA evidence confirmed Michael Murray, 40, of Louisville was found dead inside the mobile home, which was located in the 900 block of River Road in LaRue County. KSP said he killed Nicole Murray, 39, and Brittany Wilson, 33, set the mobile home on fire and then killed himself. Police found the three bodies at the mobile home on July 22.
Wilson was found dismembered in a freezer at the mobile home, but police said she was actually killed on Ashby Lane in Louisville on a unknown date before July 22. KSP said Nicole Murray was shot twice during a "domestic situation" and died at the scene on River Road. She was found dead inside a car outside the mobile home.
According to previous reporting, Michael Murray confessed to both murders to a family member before taking his own life.
Related Stories:
- 1 of 3 people found dead Monday in LaRue County was dismembered in a freezer, KSP says
- Family searching for remains of dismembered woman believes she was 8 months pregnant
- 3 people found dead in LaRue County, KSP says
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.