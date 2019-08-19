LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are searching for the person responsible for the death of a small dog outside its home in Elizabethtown over the weekend.
It happened Sunday morning at a home on Crestwood Street near Dixie Avenue. The dog's owner says he let Ali outside around 8:30 a.m. The owner called police about an hour later, after discovering the dog dead on the ground.
Police say the Chihuahua mix died from "trauma to its abdomen" after being shot by a BB.
Investigators have opened a criminal animal cruelty case.
If you have any information on the case, you're asked to call Elizabethtown police at 270-765-4125 or Hardin County Crime Stoppers at 800-597-8123.
