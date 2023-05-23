LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Hillview are warning residents to stay vigilant after a group of juveniles was caught on camera trying to steal cars.
The Hillview Police Department, in Bullitt County, posted two videos to Facebook on Tuesday of surveillance footage showing the juveniles, dressed in dark clothing, in the Tanyard Springs neighborhood.
Police said the videos were taken Monday night. Investigators believe the juveniles were trying to steal cars and take items from unlocked vehicles. Police believe some of the subjects were carrying hand guns in one of the videos.
A witness told police they saw them jumping into two vehicles, a white SUV and a black Chrysler 500-type vehicle around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Hillview police said the Elizabethtown Police Department shared a report from a mail carrier who saw a white Lincoln Aviator parked in the middle of a road with all of the doors open and nine "participants" wearing similar clothing. Police said some of the suspects were carrying guns.
Police were able to find a purse and a wallet that had been stolen from the Lincoln. The victim told officers the suspects tried to use their card at a gas station in Lebanon Junction around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. It's unclear if police believe the Elizabethtown case and the attempts in Hillview are related.
Several other law enforcement agencies, including Oldham County Police, are working similar cases of attempted car break-ins. They're stressing the importance of locking vehicles, not leaving valuables such as guns or money in vehicles, staying vigilant and reporting suspicious activity.
Anyone with information about the attempted break-ins is asked to call Hillview Police at (502) 543-7074.
