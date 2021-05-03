LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Seymour Police Department is investigating after a threat was made over the weekend toward Seymour High School on Instagram.
The post on May 1 was quickly taken down, but police are working to find the source and plan to have a stronger presence at the school. So far, investigators say they haven't found anything credible in relation to the threat.
If you think you have any information on the threat, please call the Seymour Police Department at 812-522-1234.
