LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Washington County, Indiana man have arrested a man after authorities say he was caught with a nude underage teen.
According to a post on the Washington County, Indiana Sheriff's Department Facebook page, on Sunday, Sept. 1 just after 2 a.m., deputies responded to East New Cut Road to investigate a suspicious vehicle.
As deputies headed to the location, they spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the reported suspicious vehicle. It was parked at Mt. Hebron Church.
The officers approached the vehicle and found 22-year-old Kenneth Hemmingway, who authorities say was partially clothed. Police say the officers also found an unclothed 15-year-old girl.
Hemmingway was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and three counts of child solicitation. He is being held at the Washington County Detention Center.
