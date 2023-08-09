CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A shooting is under investigation in southern Indiana.
Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer said officers responded to an area on U.S. 31 North and Charlestown Pike. That's at the end of the northbound ramp of Exit 4 from Interstate 65.
The shooting was reported about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Crime tape was up along with a large police presence. Officers had been directing traffic away from the busy intersection, but a WDRB photojournalist at the scene said the roads reopened by 12:30 p.m.
An officer at the scene said a victim had been taken to UofL Hospital in downtown Louisville for treatment.
Palmer said more information should be released soon. He has not given any details on what happened or what may have led to the shooting.
This story will be updated.
