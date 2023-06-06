LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were taken to to the hospital early Tuesday after a shooting in the Shelby Park neighborhood.
It happened around 2:30 a.m., according to a news release from a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson. That's when officers were sent to the the area of S. Preston and Woodbine Streets after a ShotSpotter notification indicated shots had been fired in the area.
Officers were unable to find any victims or activity after arriving at the scene, and began looking for possible witnesses and evidence. A short time later, officers were sent to University Hospital, where they were learned that three male victims, including an adult and two juveniles, had been dropped off needing medical attention.
Hospital staff told police one juvenile victim believed to be in his late teens was treated for a gunshot wound that did not appear to be life-threatening. They also advised that the adult and another juvenile, believed to be in his late teens, left the hospital before receiving any treatment.
Investigators with LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit responded to the hospital and determined that the victims were connected to the original run at S. Preston and Woodbine Streets.
There are no known suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
