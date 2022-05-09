LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating two separate armed robberies at the Elizabethtown Towne Mall.
Chris Denham, a spokesperson for Elizabethtown Police, said the two mall robberies took place "within moments" of each other in the parking lot on the evening of March 4.
One of the robberies was reported to police. The other robbery was discovered by detectives while they were looking through video, Denham said.
The discovery of the new robbery marks the sixth one to occur in Elizabethtown that night.
Police hope the victim of the second robbery will call them for more information, or someone who knows that person will offer a tip.
In each robbery, a gun was pointed at the victim, they were asked to hand over valuables and then the suspects drove away.
Police were still searching for the suspects as of Monday afternoon.
Police are urging anyone who is out at night to avoid poorly lit parking lots and to consider traveling in pairs. Anyone who spots any suspicious activity is also asked to call police or 911.
Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call the Elizabethtown Police Department at 270-765-4125 or Hardin County Crime Stoppers at 800-597-8123.
