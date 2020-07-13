LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood Monday afternoon.
The shooting was reported around 4 p.m. on Lytle Street, near North 24th and Bank Streets, according to LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
Responding officers found a man believed to be in his 20s who had been shot. He died at the scene. His name was not immediately released.
Mitchell said there are no suspects, and anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.