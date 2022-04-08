LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a 14-year-old boy is expected to recover after he was shot Friday morning.
According to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell, police were called at 9 a.m. Friday after the boy was brought to Mary & Elizabeth Hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police say the teen's injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.
Investigators are still trying to determine where the boy was shot. Anyone with any information is asked to call the police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
