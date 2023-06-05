LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said no one was hurt after a car crashed into a west Louisville daycare Monday afternoon.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the incident took place at about 12:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Dumesnil Street.
When officers arrived, they found that a passenger vehicle had apparently lost control and crashed into the building housing the Gwennie Pooh's daycare.
Ellis said no one was hurt and the vehicle caused minor damage to the building.
The driver fled the scene, according to police. The daycare is continuing on its regular schedule.
The LMPD's Second Division is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal.
