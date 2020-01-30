LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead in the basement of a house in the Parkland neighborhood.
LMPD's Homicide Unit was alerted to the body, which was found at a house in the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue, just after midnight Thursday, according to an email from a department spokesperson just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
"It was apparent the person had been deceased for quite a long period of time," the spokesperson said. "And because of that, it was difficult to determine what (if any) injuries occurred."
The body was taken to the Medical Examiner's office so officials could determine a cause of death. As of Thursday evening, the person's death has been ruled a homicide, and LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. No further information was released about the victim.
Anyone with information related to the death to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
