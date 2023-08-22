LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a male victim was shot to death in Louisville's Bon Air neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. in the 3300 block of Noe Way, off Taylorsville Road, according to a MetroSafe supervisor.
A spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department said several 911 calls were received about the shooting.
Officers responding to the shooting found a male victim in a backyard with several gunshot wounds.
That victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal.
