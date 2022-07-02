LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a stabbing in the city's Shawnee neighborhood Saturday evening.
Officers with LMPD's Second Division were called to the 300 block of North 41st Street, near Duncan Street, around 5 p.m. where they found a man with multiple stab wounds, Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for LMPD, said in a statement.
EMS transported the man to University of Louisville Hospital with what police said are life-threatening injuries. His condition was not provided, but Ellis said "due to the severity of" the man's injuries, LMPD's Homicide Unit will handle the investigation.
As of 7:40 p.m. Saturday, no arrests had been made. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online by clicking here for the department's crime tip portal.
