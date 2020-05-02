LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed Saturday night in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
LMPD officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Saturday to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of South 38th Street, near W Kentucky Street, and found a man who had been shot, according to a department spokesperson.
Police said the man died at the scene.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call LMPD's crime tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.