LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in south Louisville Friday night.
Officers with LMPD's Fourth Division responded to a reported shooting in the 700 block of M Street, off Taylor Boulevard near Churchill Downs, around 9 p.m., according to department spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
On scene, police found a man who had been shot. Smiley said he was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he later died.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. It is unclear whether or not there are any suspects in the case.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip hotline at (502)-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
