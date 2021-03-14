LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was shot Sunday afternoon in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
Officers responding around 4 p.m. to the 700 block of South 39th Street found a man, believed to be in his 30s, who had been shot at the scene, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell in a statement.
The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for injuries Mitchell said did not appear to be life-threatening.
LMPD did not say if it has any suspects in connection to the shooting.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
