LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Portland neighborhood Thursday night.
Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a reported shooting just after 9 p.m. in the 2800 block of Rowan Street. That's between North 28th and North 29th streets.
Once on scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound "a short distance away" on Slevin Street.
Smiley said he was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with injures not thought to be life-threatening.
LMPD's First Division is handling the investigation, which is ongoing. Smiley did not say whether investigators had any suspects in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's online crime tip portal by clicking here.
