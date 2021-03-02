LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was shot Tuesday night in the Portland neighborhood.
Officers found the man in the 400 block of S. 28th Street after responding to a shooting reported around 7:15 p.m., according to a statement from LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.
The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound that Ruoff said was not life-threatening.
LMPD as of 7:45 p.m. did not have a suspect in custody in connection to the shooting, according to Ruoff. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call the department's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
