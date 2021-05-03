LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot Monday night in southwest Louisville.
The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. on Moorewick Way, according to a statement from Louisville Metro Police Officer Beth Ruoff. That's not far from Ashby Lane and Lower River Road and Sun Valley Park.
The man suffered injures Ruoff said appear to be "non-life-threatening."
LMPD had not made any arrests in connection to the shooting as of Monday night, according to Ruoff.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call LMPD's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
