LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Russell neighborhood just outside downtown Louisville Wednesday night.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division responded to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 10:50 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in a statement. That's near South 10th and 11th streets.
Once on scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, Mitchell said.
LMPD's First Division is investigating, but had no suspects as of 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously using LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here.
