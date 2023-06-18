LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are investigating after a man was shot to death as police said he forced his way into the bedroom of a Grayson County home.
According to Kentucky State Police, the incident took place on Saturday night, just before midnight, at a home on Mount Zion Road in Grayson County.
Police believe 48-year-old Basil Ashley entered the home of a woman with whom he had previously had a relationship. He then allegedly forced his way into the bedroom, and the woman who was inside shot him several times.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office, where an autopsy will be conducted.
The woman was taken to Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center for observation due to previous health issues.
Police said the woman and Ashley had a history of domestic violence issues.
Police did not say if any charges would be filed, but added that the case would be turned over to a Grayson County grand jury.
