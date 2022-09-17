LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Saturday afternoon in Louisville's Portland neighborhood.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, police were called to the 2100 block of Pirtle Street, near the intersection with Dr. W. J. Hodge Street, around 4:45 p.m. after someone reported a shooting.
When they arrived, officers found an man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There are currently no suspects. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the department's crime tip portal by clicking here.
